Juventus travel to Genoa hoping to move to the top of Serie A and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected for the game.

In their recent Serie A clash, Juventus secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Napoli at home, positioning them in the second spot on the league table with 36 points, just two points behind leaders Inter Milan.

On the flip side, Genoa currently occupies the 14th position with 15 points after 15 matches. Their latest Serie A encounter concluded in a 1-0 defeat against Monza.

Genoa has demonstrated resilience at home this season, notching three wins, two draws, and enduring two losses in seven Serie A contests. They aim to prolong a three-match unbeaten streak at home, dating back to October.

In contrast, Juventus boasts an outstanding away record, clinching five wins, recording one draw, and suffering only one loss in league matches away from Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri are eager to extend their four-match unbeaten run on the road, having avoided defeat away since late September.

This is a game that Juventus are more than capable of winning and it will be very disappointing if the lads return to Turin with anything less than three points.