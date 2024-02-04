Juventus will face Inter Milan today knowing that a win will take them back to the top of the standings and this is the team that Max Allegri has chosen to get the job done.

There is very little between these two teams, the first Derby d’Italia of the season in Turin ended in a draw and just one point separates them both at the top of the table and it is expected that we will witness a very tight encounter this evening.

The advantage is obviously with Inter, they are at home and they have a game in hand, a win for Simone Inzaghi’s men would see them go four points clear, which could extend to seven points if they win that game in hand.

So, you can see why it is imperative that Juve win in Milan, a loss may not completely kill off their hopes of lifting the Scudetto but it would certainly make it a whole lot harder.