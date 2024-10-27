Juventus travel to the San Siro this evening to take on Inter Milan and this is the team that Thiago Motta has announced to take on the reigning Serie champions.

Inter come into the match in fine form, having won their last three league fixtures. Their most recent triumph, a 1-0 victory away to Roma, showcased their defensive solidity. The Nerazzurri currently sits second on the table, two points behind leaders Napoli.

Juventus remain the only unbeaten side in Serie A this season. Their resolute defence has been particularly impressive, conceding just once in eight matches. However, the Bianconeri will be eager to bounce back from a midweek Champions League defeat to Stuttgart.

The last meeting between these sides at the San Siro saw Inter emerge victorious thanks to Federico Gatti’s own goal. The hosts will hope for a repeat performance to maintain their recent dominance in this fixture.

All eyes will be on the in-form strikers for both teams. Inter’s Marcus Thuram has been a revelation, netting seven times to sit second in the league’s scoring charts. For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic remains their primary goal threat with five strikes to his name.

With Inter’s strong home record facing off against Juventus’ impressive away form, this promises to be a tightly contested affair. The outcome could hinge on which side’s defensive resolve cracks first in this battle of Serie A titans.

