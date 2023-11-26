Juventus welcome Inter Milan to the Allianz Stadium this evening in a pivotal top-of-the-table clash and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to pick up all three points.

Although this match isn’t a decisive encounter or a crucial six-pointer, given the early stage of the season, it holds immense significance. A victory for Juventus would propel them to the top, while a win for Inter would establish a five-point lead for the Nerazzurri.

Allegri is keen to prevent the latter outcome, making a closely contested and pragmatic game likely. Regardless of the outcome, Juventus must steer clear of a defeat, as falling too far behind in points could be significant come the end of the season.

Inter themselves may be happy to play a defensive game, they do not necessarily need to win and could play for the draw, it is certainly going to be an interesting game.

