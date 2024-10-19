Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium this evening in a pivotal game for both clubs and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

Both teams find themselves level on 13 points, just three behind league leaders Napoli, making this match crucial for their respective ambitions this season

The Bianconeri, under new manager Thiago Motta, have maintained an unbeaten record in Serie A this season. However, their recent form has been characterised by a series of draws, including a 1-1 result against struggling Cagliari in their last outing

Juventus boasts the best defensive record in the competition, having kept six clean sheets in their opening seven games.

Motta’s youthful approach, which has given Juventus the second-youngest average age in Serie A, will face a stern test against Lazio’s experienced squad. The integration of young talents like Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula has been a key feature of Juventus’ strategy this season

Lazio, under the guidance of Marco Baroni, enter this fixture in excellent form. They’ve secured victories in their last four matches across all competitions, showcasing their attacking prowess and tactical cohesion

The Biancocelesti have demonstrated resilience, gaining the most points from losing positions in the league.

Lazio’s impressive away record this season, coupled with their ability to score freely, sets the stage for a potentially thrilling encounter. The team has netted two or more goals in seven out of nine games so far, ranking fourth for expected goals in Serie A.

While history favours Juventus, with Lazio winning just one of their last 20 Serie A visits to Turin, recent encounters suggest a shifting dynamic. Lazio has won two of the last three league matches against Juventus, indicating a narrowing gap between the sides.

Given Juventus’ recent tendency to draw matches and Lazio’s strong form, this encounter could end in a closely contested affair. Both teams have shown defensive solidity and attacking threats, which could lead to a tactical battle.