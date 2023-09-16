This is the biggest challenge so far this season for Juventus and this is the team that Max Allegri has decided to start the game with.

Juve remains unbeaten since the start of the season but it can be argued that they have hardly been overly impressive and the recent 1-1 draw in their previous home game against Bologna has seen the critics come out of the woodwork, making this a game they simply cannot afford to lose.

Lazio had a poor start to their campaign with losses against Lecce and Genoa, however, they bounced back with a very impressive away win over champions Napoli showcasing what they are capable of.

The bottom line here is that Juventus cannot take Lazio lightly, if they do they will lose, however, Juventus are at home, they do have quality and if they do play to their true ability then they should be picking up all three points today at the Allianz Stadium.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the team that Allegri has gone with and what you think the scoreline will be.