Juventus travel to Rome to face Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia and this is the team that Max Allegri has chosen for Juve to make the final.

Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 in the first leg in Turin and have a clear advantage. However, considering the form of the Bianconeri, it is far from guaranteed that Juve will make the final.

Lazio have not had the best of seasons themselves, but they have found some decent form in recent weeks. They did beat Juventus 1-0 in the league just a few weeks ago and will no doubt feel confident that they can overturn the two-goal deficit.

This is Juventus’s final opportunity for silverware this season, and quite possibly Allegri’s last chance to keep his job. Even then, he may not hang on, given the disappointment of this campaign.

All Juve has to do is stay organised and disciplined, and they should make the Coppa Italia final.