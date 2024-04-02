Juventus is set to host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin tonight for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, and Max Allegri has announced his chosen lineup for the match.

Just a few days ago, these two teams clashed, with Lazio securing a last-minute victory in Rome. Undoubtedly, this win has boosted their morale. However, tonight’s match takes place in Turin, and it’s up to the Juve players to capitalise on the support of their home crowd. They’ll be eager to secure a lead in this first leg, not wanting to head to Rome for the return fixture without an advantage.

Lazio finds itself under new management with Igor Tudor at the helm. This change had a noticeable impact over the weekend, often referred to as the “new manager bounce.” Tudor will be keen to build on this momentum and likely views facing an under-pressure Juventus as an opportune moment.

For Juventus, this season represents a chance to salvage something positive, and the Coppa Italia offers that opportunity. Hopefully, both the players and Allegri will respond in the right manner, displaying the winning mentality that has been lacking thus far.