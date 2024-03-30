Juventus travel to Lazio in desperate need of a win and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected.

Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti per la gara di oggi ⚪️⚫️ 📝⤵️#LazioJuve pic.twitter.com/FHsUQxmeVl — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 30, 2024

Juventus have just one win in their last eight Serie A games and that was at home against lowly Frosinone, they are, without a doubt, in a slump and they need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Lazio is under new management and has home advantage so they will certainly feel confident of picking up all three points this evening.

Add into the mix that these two will meet in Turin on Tuesday evening in the Coppa Italia first-leg semi-final and the result of the game tonight could quite easily influence how the cup game goes.

The bottom line is that this is a crucial game for each side and both teams will be very eager to pick up the win and inflict a blow to their opponent’s morale ahead of the cup clash.