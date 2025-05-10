Lazio and Juventus meet at the Stadio Olimpico in a pivotal Serie A clash with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance, and this is the team that Igor Tudor has named.

Juventus team v Lazio

With both teams locked on 63 points alongside Roma and just three matches left, the pressure is immense. Juventus, currently fourth on goal difference, know that any slip-up could be costly in their bid to return to Europe’s top competition next season

The Bianconeri come into this fixture having drawn 1-1 with Bologna, a result that typifies their recent struggles away from home. Juventus have not won on their travels since February, enduring a four-match away winless streak in the league. Despite a solid record at the Allianz Stadium under Tudor, Juventus have found it difficult to translate that form to away fixtures, settling for draws at Roma and Bologna and suffering defeat in Parma. Their defensive organisation and tactical discipline have kept them in the top-four race, but a lack of cutting edge in crucial moments has left them vulnerable as the season reaches its climax.

With their Champions League hopes on the line, Juventus must approach this encounter with both caution and urgency. The remaining fixtures against Udinese and Venezia appear winnable, but this trip to Rome is arguably their toughest test. The Bianconeri’s superior goal difference is all that separates them from Roma, making every point vital. Financial implications also loom large, as missing out on Champions League football would be a significant blow to the club’s ambitions and resources.

Lazio, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six and have drawn their last five home league matches. The Biancocelesti’s form at the Olimpico has been inconsistent, but they remain firmly in the hunt for a European place. Juventus, however, will be motivated by their need to reassert themselves in the top four and end their away drought.

With so much at stake, expect a tense, tactical contest where Juventus’ ability to handle pressure and seize key moments could determine their Champions League fate.