Tonight, at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus and Lecce, two of the standout teams in the early stages of the Serie A season, are set to collide and this is the team that Max Allegri has named.

Juventus experienced their inaugural league loss this season, falling 4-2 to Sassuolo on the road, which brought an end to their undefeated streak. This outcome triggered significant criticism directed at several players and their manager.

In contrast, Lecce’s latest league performance resulted in a 1-0 home victory over Genoa, extending their unbeaten run to five matches this season. This impressive beginning has placed them in third place with 11 points, trailing the league leaders, Inter Milan, by just one point.

This is a must-win for Juve because they cannot afford to fall behind the league leaders this early on in the campaign.

