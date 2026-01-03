Juventus face Lecce in their first match of 2026, and this is the starting eleven of that Luciano Spalletti has gone with.

The Bianconeri arrive in confident form following an impressive run of results in December. From six matches played during that period, Juventus recorded five victories, with their only defeat coming away at Napoli. That setback appears to have strengthened their resolve rather than undermined it.

Since that loss, Juventus have improved further, winning each of their last four matches ahead of this encounter. The team has shown growing composure and consistency, traits that have become increasingly evident as the season has progressed. Their performances suggest a side that is learning quickly and responding positively to recent challenges.

Spalletti has played a key role in shaping the team’s mindset. Under his guidance, Juventus have developed greater mental strength and now approaches matches with a clear determination to claim maximum points. The Old Lady has shown a refusal to settle for anything less than victory, often maintaining intensity from the opening whistle to the final moments.

The club recognises that they now have a manager capable of guiding them forward, and there is a clear desire to field a team strong enough to secure their first win of 2026. Every match is being treated as an opportunity to reinforce progress and maintain momentum in what remains a demanding campaign.

Lecce travel to Turin, having endured a mixed run of form. They have lost three of their last five league matches, including a recent home defeat to Como. This fixture represents an even sterner test, particularly given Juventus’ current confidence and home advantage.

Despite this, Lecce may approach the game with a sense of freedom, knowing they have little to lose. That mindset could make them awkward opponents, even if the odds appear stacked against them. However, history offers little encouragement for the visitors. Juventus have not lost this fixture since February 2011, underlining their dominance in this matchup.

With that record in mind, Juventus will be eager to avoid any slip-ups and ensure no points are dropped, a scenario that would make the evening extremely challenging for Lecce.