Juventus’ pursuit of Champions League qualification faces another critical test today against a struggling Lecce side battling to avoid relegation. This is the team that Igor Tudor has selected.

Juventus team v Lecce

Sitting fifth in Serie A on 56 points, the Bianconeri trail fourth-placed Bologna by a single point in the race for a top-four finish. Sixth-placed Lazio loom just one point behind, amplifying the pressure to secure a result. Juventus’ recent form has been inconsistent, with three wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last six league matches. Their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Roma, a performance that highlighted both resilience and room for improvement in converting dominance into victories.

At home, Juventus have been formidable, amassing 31 points from 16 league matches this season. Their style, characterised by controlled possession and rapid transitions, has often overwhelmed mid-table and lower-ranked opponents. However, occasional lapses in final-third efficiency have cost them crucial wins, a flaw they cannot afford against relegation-threatened sides.

Lecce occupies 17th place with 26 points, just two clear of the drop zone. Their eight-match winless streak includes five defeats and three draws, with their latest 1-1 result against Venezia underscoring defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cutting edge. Away form has been particularly dire, with only three wins in 15 league matches and a three-game winless run on the road.

Historically, Lecce has struggled against Juventus, failing to win any of their last nine Serie A meetings dating back to 2011. In December’s reverse fixture, a stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a point, but their record of four goals scored and 15 conceded in this period reflects a recurring inability to contain Juventus’ attacking threats.

Juventus’ home advantage and superior squad depth make them clear favourites, particularly given their dominance in head-to-head encounters. Lecce’s defensive frailties, evident in a -28 goal difference, suggest they may adopt a low block, relying on counterattacks and set-pieces. For the hosts, maintaining intensity and avoiding complacency will be critical to capitalising on Lecce’s poor away record.