Juventus travel to Lecce in search of a valuable three points they need to stay ahead of the chasing pack, and this is the team selected by Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus team v Lecce

The men at the Allianz Stadium have shown clear intent to secure European football next season and still have three matches remaining to confirm their place. Spalletti has demanded higher standards, particularly after dropping points against lower-ranked opposition, as the team looks to build momentum and finish strongly.

Lecce form and Juventus challenge

Lecce enter this fixture unbeaten in their last three matches, a run that has strengthened their fight to avoid relegation. Juventus are expected to face a disciplined and motivated side, with the home team viewing this as a key opportunity to secure a positive result against elite opposition. Spalletti will demand focus and control from his players throughout.

Juventus will also be determined to avoid repeating the reverse fixture, where Lecce secured a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium. That result remains a reminder of dropped points that could prove costly in the final standings. The Bianconeri will aim to impose themselves early and prevent Lecce from building confidence in the match.

Tactical expectations and match outlook

Luciano Spalletti is expected to adjust his approach following lessons learned from the Hellas Verona game, focusing on greater tactical discipline and efficiency in key moments. Juventus will look to control possession and limit transitions, while ensuring they remain clinical in front of goal. The manager will aim for a balanced performance across both halves.

Lecce will rely on their recent confidence and home advantage, aiming to frustrate Juventus and exploit any defensive lapses. The outcome is expected to depend heavily on execution and concentration, with both sides aware of the stakes involved.