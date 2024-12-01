Juventus will look to extend their unbeaten Serie A run to 14 matches when they travel to face Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare and this is the team Thiago Motta has selected.

The Bianconeri currently sit sixth in the table with 25 points from 13 matches, just four points behind leaders Napoli in a tightly contested title race. Motta’s side has built their success this season on a rock-solid defence, conceding just seven goals and keeping nine clean sheets so far. However, their attacking output has left much to be desired, as evidenced by their recent 0-0 draw against Milan at the San Siro.

Despite these challenges, Juventus will be confident heading into this fixture, having won their last five Serie A meetings against Lecce by an aggregate score of 11-1. The Old Lady has also kept clean sheets in their last two visits to the Via del Mare.

For Lecce, this match presents a significant challenge as they look to distance themselves from the relegation zone. The Salentini currently sit 16th in the table with 12 points from 13 matches, just one point above the drop zone.

Marco Giampaolo’s side will be buoyed by their recent 1-0 victory over Venezia, which marked their first away win of the season. However, Lecce’s attacking woes are evident, having scored just six goals in 13 league matches. Breaking down Juventus’ formidable defence will be a tall order for the hosts, who have failed to score against the Bianconeri in their last two home encounters.

Given Juventus’ defensive solidity and Lecce’s scoring struggles, a low-scoring affair seems likely. The Bianconeri will be eager to secure all three points and keep pace in the title race, while Lecce will hope to frustrate their illustrious opponents and potentially snatch a valuable point.

