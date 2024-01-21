Juventus will go top with a win at Lecce this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to bring all three points back to Turin.

League leaders Inter Milan are away on Super Cup duty and that means they are not in action this weekend, this presents Juventus the chance to go top with a win at Lecce.

There can be no greater incentive than going top of the standings and you have to believe that Juventus will not squander the opportunity and take full advantage against one of the weaker teams in the league.

Obviously, with home advantage, Lecce will be very keen to frustrate Allegri’s men but there is a clear gulf in class and if the lads play to their talents they really should be beating Lecce today.

Juve must avoid complacency and they have to respect Lecce, however, anything less than three points will be a disaster in terms of the title race.