Lille and Juventus are set to clash in a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this evening and this is the team Thiago Motta has selected.

Both teams find themselves neck-and-neck in the standings, occupying the 14th and 15th positions respectively with six points each, making this encounter pivotal for their progression in the competition.

Lille enter the match riding a wave of confidence, having remained undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them secure an impressive 3-1 victory over Atlético Madrid, with Juventus target Jonathan David showcasing his scoring prowess by netting a brace. The Canadian international has been a standout performer for Lille in this campaign, having scored three goals in the Champions League so far, placing him among the top scorers in the competition.

Juventus, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from their first defeat in the competition this season, a 1-0 loss at home to Stuttgart. However, the Bianconeri have shown resilience since then, going unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions. Dusan Vlahovic has been leading the charge for Juventus in Europe, having found the back of the net twice in this Champions League campaign.

Lille’s home record in the Champions League this season has been solid, with a victory in their only previous contest at home Juventus, however, has been formidable on their travels, boasting a nine-match unbeaten run away from home.

Lille’s recent form has been impressive, with four wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions. During this period, they have scored nine goals while conceding only three, demonstrating a strong balance between attack and defence.

Juventus have had a mixed run of results in their last six outings, winning two, drawing three, and losing one. Their goal-scoring record has been slightly better than Lille’s, netting 10 times, but they have also been more vulnerable defensively, conceding eight goals.