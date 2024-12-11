Juventus welcome Manchester City to the Allianz Stadium for a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase clash and this is the side Thiago Motta has chosen.

Both teams find themselves in precarious positions, sitting 20th and 22nd respectively in the table, level on eight points and currently occupying spots for the knockout round play-offs.

The Bianconeri enter the match on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, though their recent form has been characterised by a series of draws. In their last Champions League outing, Juventus battled to a goalless draw against Aston Villa. This trend of sharing the spoils has become a hallmark of Thiago Motta’s tenure, with the team drawing 11 of their 18 matches under his leadership.

Juventus’ home form in the Champions League this season has been mixed, with one win and one loss in their two previous contests at the Allianz Stadium. However, they boast a three-match home unbeaten streak in all competitions, which should provide some confidence heading into this crucial fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw against Feyenoord, however, that final score belies the context of the match, City went three up at home and it was unthinkable that they would not pick up three points, well, they didn’t.

Despite their recent struggles, including a six-match away winless streak, City have managed to score in four consecutive Champions League matches. However, their defensive frailties have been exposed, conceding 13 goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

The history between these two sides favours Juventus, who are unbeaten in their last five encounters against Manchester City. Their most recent meeting at the Allianz Stadium in November 2015 saw Juventus emerge victorious with a 1-0 win.

As both teams look to secure their position in the knockout stages, this match promises to be a tense and closely fought affair. Juventus will be hoping to capitalise on their home advantage and recent unbeaten run, while Manchester City will be eager to rediscover their winning form and climb up the table.