Juventus visits AS Monaco for their final group stage game of the league phase of the Champions League, and this is the starting eleven.

Juventus team v Monaco

The Bianconeri have struggled for consistency in the Champions League this season, and to advance, they will need to elevate their performances. While they face the challenge of playing away in Monaco, Juventus has shown signs of improvement in recent matches, gradually building momentum as the season has progressed.

Juventus Look to Step Up

It has not been their strongest campaign so far, but Juventus has demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion when needed. The team will rely on their experience and determination to secure a crucial victory in France, with the aim of ending the league phase on a positive note and keeping their hopes of progression alive.

Monaco, meanwhile, also has everything to play for. The hosts must win if they are to reach the knockout stages, and their manager’s future could hinge on the outcome of this match. This adds extra pressure and ensures Juventus cannot expect an easy fixture.

Past Encounters and Recent Form

Monaco have won only one of their last five matches across all competitions, and the two sides previously met in the Champions League in 2017, with Juventus winning both encounters. These factors suggest that the Old Lady may be well-positioned to secure a favourable result, provided they maintain focus and exploit their opportunities.

In recent weeks, Juventus has shown resilience in challenging games, demonstrating the capacity to perform under pressure. If they replicate that mindset in Monaco, they stand a strong chance of securing the win required to advance in Europe’s premier club competition.