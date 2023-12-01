Juventus has a significant opportunity to claim the top spot in Serie A this evening against Monza, and Max Allegri has finalised the team selection for this crucial match.

While, on paper, Juve appears to be the clear favourite, the events of the previous season underscore the imprudence of underestimating Monza. It is imperative for the team to steer clear of complacency, especially after a draw with Inter Milan last week; inconsistency in performance is not an option.

Allegri comprehends the importance of tonight’s fixture, as does the entire team. The hope is that they will maintain focus, exhibit professionalism, and successfully accomplish the task at hand.

Monza, benefiting from home advantage, is anticipated to adopt a defensive approach, looking to exploit counter-attacks for goal-scoring opportunities. However, with the quality present in the Juventus squad, they should be well-equipped to handle any challenges posed by their opponents.

