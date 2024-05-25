Juventus welcome Monza to the Allianz Stadium for their last game of the season and this is the team that Paolo Montero has selected.

📝 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti per l’ultima gara di campionato 💪🏻⤵️#JuveMonza pic.twitter.com/TCheQCgFaN — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 25, 2024

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Juve; there’s never a dull moment regarding what’s happening at the club.

At one point, they led the standings and were genuine title contenders, only to see their season unravel and scrape into a Champions League spot when it seemed nailed on earlier in the season.

But at least Juve won the Coppa Italia, and you would have thought that would have been a springboard to build on. But oh no, not Juventus. Winning silverware for the first time in three years was obviously the opportunity for the club to sack Max Allegri.

Though in all fairness, the writing was on the wall for a long time, and it was no real surprise to see Allegri depart, although the timing was unexpected.

Juve needs to end the season on a high and beat Monza comprehensively. It’s the least they can do for the fans who have been shortchanged this season.