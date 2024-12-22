Juventus travel to Monza this evening knowing they must pick up all three points and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected to achieve that aim.

Juventus may be unbeaten in Serie A this season, but they are already ten points adrift of Napoli at the top, although Motta’s men have played one game less. This makes it imperative that Juventus secure all three points this evening to close the gap to seven points.

Monza sits at rock bottom of the standings and is embroiled in a relegation dogfight. However, Juventus failed to beat Venezia, another relegation contender, so league position is somewhat irrelevant when it comes to Juve these days. They are just as likely to beat a top team as they are to drop points against weaker opposition.

The bottom line is that, if Juventus play to their full ability, they should win—and win convincingly. Monza are a poor side. However, any complacency or lapse in concentration could see Juve come up short once again.