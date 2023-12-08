Juventus faces a challenging test at the Allianz Stadium against Napoli tonight and this is the team Max Allegri has selected for the game.

Juventus currently holds the second spot with 33 points, trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points after 14 matches. In their recent Serie A encounter against Monza, Juve secured a 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Napoli, coming off a 3-0 defeat to Inter at home in their last league fixture, currently occupies the fifth position with 24 points.

At home, Juventus remains undefeated in Serie A this season, boasting five wins and two draws in seven home contests. On the other hand, Napoli has maintained an undefeated record in away league matches this season, also securing five wins and two draws away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

This all sets up an intriguing match that Juve has to win to maintain pressure on Inter.

