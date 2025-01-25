Juventus to travel to Naples to take on Napoli and this is the side that Thiago Motta has selected.

A massive match for both teams, Napoli need the win to maintain their push for the Scudetto and Juventus need the win to get back into the title race or more likely, maintain a push for the top four.

Juve is unbeaten in Serie A this season but far too many draws have marred their campaign and it would be no surprise if this game ended in a draw, which in itself would not be a bad result but on the back of so many other draws this season, one could argue it would be a poor result.

As for the team that Motta has put out it is good to see Randal Kolo Muani get his debut, hopefully, it will be a winning debut.

