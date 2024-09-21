Juventus welcome fellow title challenger Napoli to the Allianz Stadium today and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

It can be argued that this is the biggest game of the season so far for both Juventus and Napoli. While it may not be a must-win in terms of the Scudetto race, it’s certainly a game neither side will want to lose.

Napoli come into the match on the back of three consecutive Serie A wins, while Juventus bounced back from two league draws with an impressive Champions League victory midweek. This sets up an intriguing clash between two sides in strong form.

For Antonio Conte, this will be his first visit back to Juventus as an opposing manager in front of fans, as his previous visits with Inter Milan took place behind closed doors. The atmosphere is expected to be intense for the former Juve coach.

Thiago Motta, meanwhile, will be eager to get a result in his first major domestic test and will be determined to secure all three points at Conte’s expense.