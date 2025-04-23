Juventus travel to face a Parma side desperate to avoid the drop and this is the team that Igor Tudor has selected.

Juventus team v Parma

Originally set for Monday, this fixture was moved to Wednesday following the death of the Pope, which led to a reshuffle of the Italian football calendar.

Juventus arrive in Parma with their sights firmly set on securing Champions League football for next season. The Bianconeri currently occupy fifth place with 59 points, just one point behind Bologna in fourth, and six matches remaining to seal their European ambitions. Their recent form has been steady, with a 2-1 victory over Lecce extending their unbeaten run to three matches. This consistency has been crucial in keeping them ahead in the tightly contested race for the final Champions League spots, where a cluster of teams are separated by only a handful of points.

A strong away record underpins Juventus’ campaign, with six wins, seven draws, and only two defeats on their travels this season. Their defensive solidity and tactical discipline have often made the difference in tight matches, and these qualities will be essential as the pressure mounts in the season’s final weeks.

Historically, Juventus have dominated this fixture, remaining unbeaten in the last seven Serie A meetings with Parma and outscoring their opponents 17 to 8 during that run. The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw, a reminder that complacency could be costly as the margins for error narrow.

With the Champions League qualification threshold likely to hover around 70 points, every match is vital. Juventus’ remaining schedule is considered favourable, but they cannot afford any slip-ups, especially against sides fighting for survival.

Parma, sitting 16th and just four points above the relegation zone, are in the midst of a tense battle to maintain their Serie A status. The Crociati have struggled for wins, drawing five and losing one of their last six matches. However, their recent home form offers a glimmer of hope, with a three-match unbeaten streak at the Tardini.

While Juventus are the clear favourites, the stakes for both sides ensure a fiercely contested encounter. The Bianconeri’s European ambitions face a stern test against a Parma side with everything to lose, making this a pivotal fixture in both teams’ seasons.