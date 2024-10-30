This evening, Juventus host Parma at the Allianz Stadium, with Thiago Motta unveiling his chosen lineup as they aim to secure all three points.

The Bianconeri find themselves in third place with 17 points, trailing league leaders Napoli by eight points. Motta’s men are unbeaten in their nine Serie A matches this season, but their tendency to draw games has hindered their title aspirations. Most recently, Juventus salvaged a thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan, with young Kenan Yildiz coming off the bench to score a crucial brace.

In stark contrast, Parma are struggling near the relegation zone, sitting in 17th place with just 8 points. The newly-promoted side is winless in their last seven league outings, managing four draws and three losses during this period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate at home against Empoli.

Juventus have dominated recent meetings between these two sides: The Bianconeri are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 league matches against the Crociati, securing 10 victories and sharing the spoils on three occasions. This impressive run underscores the challenge Parma faces as they travel to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri’s home record against Parma is particularly noteworthy. Juventus have won their last seven home matches against Parma in the first half of the Serie A season, amassing an extraordinary aggregate score of 21-2. This statistic not only highlights Juventus’ offensive prowess but also their defensive solidity when hosting Parma.

For the visitors, the prospect of victory in Turin seems daunting. Parma’s last Serie A triumph at Juventus’ home ground dates back to 2011, marking over a decade since they last tasted success in this fixture away from home.

Juventus are likely to field a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Vlahovic leading the line and the in-form Yildiz potentially starting behind him. Parma is expected to mirror this setup, relying on their attacking trio to trouble Juventus’ defence, which has been one of the stingiest in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Given Juventus’ strong home record and Parma’s struggles on the road, the Bianconeri are favoured to secure a victory. However, Parma’s ability to find the net consistently this season suggests they could make it an entertaining affair.