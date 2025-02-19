PSV Eindhoven and Juventus are set for a crucial UEFA Champions League clash at the Philips Stadion tonight, with the Bianconeri holding a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg and this is the side that Thiago Motta has selected.

Juventus enters the match with confidence, having recently secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia, propelling them to fourth place in the Serie A table. The Old Lady’s away form has been particularly strong this season, with only one defeat on the road, which came against league leaders Napoli. This resilience will be crucial as they face a PSV side known for their formidable home performances.

Juventus has shown consistency in their Champions League campaign, remaining undefeated in away matches with one win and three draws. Their ability to grind out results on foreign soil could prove decisive in this high-stakes encounter. Juventus’ recent form across all competitions has been solid, with four wins and two losses in their last six matches, demonstrating their ability to find the back of the net consistently.

PSV, on the other hand, faces an uphill battle but will draw inspiration from their impressive home record. The Dutch champions are unbeaten in their four Champions League matches at the Philips Stadion this season, boasting three wins and a draw. This fortress-like mentality at home, coupled with a 19-match unbeaten streak in all competitions at their stadium, provides a glimmer of hope for the Eindhoven faithful.

However, PSV’s recent form has been somewhat inconsistent, with two wins, three draws, and one loss in their last six matches across all competitions. The team has shown a knack for scoring early, finding the net first in four of these six contests. This ability to start matches strongly could be crucial in their attempt to overturn the first-leg deficit.

The clash promises to be a tactical battle between two sides with contrasting objectives. Juventus will likely adopt a pragmatic approach, looking to protect their lead while remaining dangerous on the counter-attack. PSV, driven by their vociferous home support, will need to balance their attacking intent with defensive solidity to avoid conceding a potentially fatal away goal.