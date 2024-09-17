The Champions League is finally here and tonight Juventus welcomes Dutch giants PSV to the Allianz Stadium and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

This season’s Champions League is very different, with no two-legged ties, meaning only a win will suffice. Juventus must secure all three points—it’s as simple as that.

Dropping points at home could prove costly, especially with only the top eight teams qualifying automatically for the next stage. Juventus needs to gather as many points as possible to compensate for the tougher away games against the big teams later in the competition.

PSV won’t be easy opponents, having won all five of their league matches this season, boasting a goal difference of +17 and conceding just three goals.

However, the Dutch league is far inferior to Serie A, and if Juventus plays to their true potential, they should be able to secure all three points.