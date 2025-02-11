Juventus and PSV Eindhoven are set to clash in a crucial UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off at the Allianz Stadium tonight and this is the team Thiago Motta has selected.

This match marks the second time these teams will face each other this season, with Juventus having secured a convincing 3-1 victory in their previous encounter during the league phase.

The Bianconeri enter this fixture with a mixed bag of recent performances. Their Champions League campaign has been somewhat underwhelming, finishing 20th in the league phase table with 12 points. Their home form in the competition has been particularly concerning, with two wins and two losses in four matches at the Allianz Stadium this season. Moreover, Juventus are currently experiencing a goal drought in the Champions League, having failed to score in their last 195 minutes of play.

Despite these challenges, Juventus boasts a strong record against Dutch opponents in European competitions. They have won five of their last eight meetings against Dutch teams, including five victories in their previous six home fixtures against such opponents in the UEFA Champions League. This historical advantage could provide a psychological edge for the Bianconeri.

On the other hand, PSV Eindhoven comes into this match riding a wave of momentum. The Dutch champions finished 14th in the league phase with 14 points, showcasing a remarkable turnaround by winning four of their final five games. Their most notable victory came against Liverpool on Matchday 8, which propelled them up the table.

PSV’s recent form has been impressive, with the team unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. However, their record against Italian teams in the Champions League has been less than stellar, having lost four of their last five encounters and failing to secure a victory against Italian opposition since November 2005.

The clash promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams having their strengths and weaknesses. Juventus will be looking to leverage their home advantage and historical success against Dutch teams, while PSV will aim to continue their recent good form and break their Italian curse.