Juventus travel to RB Leipzig this evening looking to register their second Champions League win this season and this is the side that Thiago Motta has announced.

Juventus have made a strong start to the season under Motta, remaining unbeaten in all competitions, with their defence being particularly impressive.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, has had a somewhat inconsistent run. They lost their opening Champions League match away at Atletico Madrid but have been relatively solid in the Bundesliga, winning three and drawing two of their first five games.

With home advantage, RB Leipzig will be confident of securing their first points in this season’s Champions League. However, they face a Juventus defence that has conceded just one goal all season.

One thing is certain: the stage is set for an intriguing match where either side could emerge victorious. Here’s hoping Juventus comes out on top.

Let us know in the comments what your predicted score is.