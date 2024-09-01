Juventus will be looking to extend their 100% start in Serie A against Roma this evening at the Allianz Stadium. This is the team that Thiago Motta has chosen to pick up another three points.

Subs – Perin, Pinsoglio, Danilo, Kalulu, Rouhi, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Conceicao, Gonzalez

Juventus have gotten off to a flying start this season with two 3-0 wins over Como and Verona, while Roma have managed to pick up just a single point from their first two games of the campaign.

Although it’s still early in the season, Juventus’ start—with clinical finishing and entertaining football—is a stark contrast to what we witnessed last season under Max Allegri.

Roma will not be an easy opponent to overcome, but their start has been less than convincing, making this a very good time for Juve to face the men from Rome.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Motta has selected and what your final score prediction is.