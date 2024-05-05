Juventus travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face Roma and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected for the game.

Juventus must secure points today to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. While it’s highly likely that Juventus have already accumulated enough points to qualify for next season’s elite European competition, there is still a mathematical possibility that they could finish outside the top five.

Roma is also in the battle for a top-five spot, with Atalanta closely trailing them for that fifth position. A loss today for Roma could have a disastrous impact on their Champions League ambitions.

With so much riding on this game, it’s a tough challenge for Juventus, especially away from home but they have the quality to come away from this match with all three points if they play to their true abilities.

