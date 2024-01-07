Max Allegri will be looking for a second win in a week against Salernitana and this is the team he has selected to achieve that goal.

Juve defeated today’s opponents 6-1 in the Coppa Italia midweek in Turin. Obviously, Juventus is the favourite, but complacency can be a killer. The team must be focused and treat their opponents with respect to avoid a shock defeat.

The last time these two met at the Stadio Arechi, Juventus won 3-0. They will be looking for a similar result today, and if they play to their true abilities, there is every chance they can replicate that previous success.

Salernitana is currently in 20th place with 12 points from 18 matches. However, they won last time out against Verona, breaking a four-match winless run. No doubt, this victory will have boosted their confidence, but Juve has already shown Salernitana that they are no Verona and will capitalise on any opportunity.

This game will not be a walkover like it was midweek, but Juventus should be winning it.