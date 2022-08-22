Official Juventus team to face Sampdoria

Juventus got off to a flyer against Sassuolo in their first Serie A game of the season and will be looking to make it two from two when they face off against Sampdoria this evening.
This is the team that Max Allegri has gone with against Sampdoria.
𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕁𝕦𝕧𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕏𝕀
💪 @EASPORTSFIFA#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/heJM0Kma7o
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 22, 2022
Juve could conceivably go top tonight but would have to beat Sampdoria by a huge margin, something that is probably unlikely. However, they can still join Napoli and Inter Milan on six points and that has to be the aim, to conclude the match with all three points.
The hosts started their campaign off with a home loss against Atalanta and will therefore be desperate to get points on the board but if they play like they did last week, then they will be staring another loss in the face.
This will not be an easy outing for Allegri’s men but if they play to their qualities they really should be picking up all the points tonight.
loool 1-1
still a draw but Vlahovic only had three touches first half. the players are directionless and confused with a coach that can`t inspire or coach. tailgating from Conte’s success as I said. We have the quality players to get top 4, but wil he play them? buy Cambiaso put on loan and play sandro. play rabiot after he doesn`t move because he`s guaranteed playing time. Have youngsters most of serie a want and play mckennie and cuadrado. rugani instead of testing Gatti, italian international Gatti. congratulations agnelli, this is your boy and we are the italian Arsenal (but the one under wenger near the end not the one right now). imagine those players sat on the bench and he`s using the same trash as last season? * Vlahohic or young player scapegoating and allegri saying they were excellent incoming *
If we keep play in this crappy way, there is no hope for top 4 this season…. Sack Allegri before too late….
agnelli loves him there is no chance i`m afraid. we are stuck, and we are doomed to mediocrity until he`s gone.
No Di maria no creativity. I find it hard to understand what Allegri sees in Rabiot. He didn’t contribute anything meaningful still he gets so much playing time. Miratti and Rovella had just a little time to impress and they enough to prove that they can contribute more to this juve theme than Rabiot. Juve still need to do some transfer business. Juve needs a solid left back, a creative midfielder and a backup striker. An important 2points missed 95% blame on Allegri
if you get them, is he going to play them? Miretti and Rovella ignored for rabiot; Cambiaso on loan and sandro played; Gatti bought and rugani played. Fagioli and Miretti not first choice. We have players that can win us a scudetto with a decent coach who coaches and inspires and we have players right now that can get us top 4, but will he play them? or his favourties? allegri is a joke, and we are slowly becoming a laughing stock again
looking over at United beating liverpool when no one game them a chance, thanks to great Coaching. changing mediocre players and inspiring performances with communication and play . thinking about what we could have been if we had that.
Allegri needs to go and the kids need to play.