Juventus welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for what is a must-win fixture, and this is the team just announced by the manager.

Sassuolo currently sit in mid-table and are clear of relegation concerns, yet they still have an outside chance of qualifying for European competition before the end of the season. This ensures they remain motivated, with valuable points still to play for in the closing stages of the campaign.

A Competitive Fixture

Sassuolo have often proven to be a challenging opponent for Juventus, with a history of producing strong performances against the Bianconeri. The fixture carries added intrigue, particularly given that several Sassuolo players have attracted interest from Juventus both in the past and present.

Juventus, meanwhile, are focused on maintaining strong form as they push towards the end of the season. Consistency will be crucial, and matches such as this represent important opportunities to strengthen their position in the table.

Race for Champions League Qualification

The Bianconeri have been working intensively in recent weeks to secure a place in the Champions League, and they have only a limited number of matches remaining to achieve that objective. Every point is therefore vital, and this encounter is no exception.

Despite Juventus’ ambitions, facing Sassuolo is rarely straightforward. Their meetings tend to be closely contested, reflecting the competitive nature of both sides. In their last five encounters, Sassuolo have claimed two victories, while Juventus have won three, including the reverse fixture in Serie A earlier this season.

With both teams still playing for meaningful objectives, the match is expected to be competitive and demanding. Juventus will aim to assert their quality and secure a crucial victory, but Sassuolo’s determination and recent record in this fixture suggest that the outcome is far from guaranteed.