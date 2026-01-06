Sassuolo welcome Juventus to the Mapei Stadium, and this is the team selected by Luciano Spalletti.

Playing at home, Juventus had been expected to secure a win against Lecce in their previous match and begin the year on a positive note, but they were unable to deliver, allowing Lecce to hold them to a draw and ending a recent run of victories.

The result was a reminder of the challenges Juventus face despite their status as one of Italy’s top teams. Consistency remains a key objective, and failing to beat a side like Lecce raises questions about the team’s ability to maintain momentum in the pursuit of domestic trophies. The Bianconeri are focused on improving performances and securing points in upcoming matches, but they face a stern test against a disciplined Sassuolo side.

Sassuolo, who returned to Serie A in recent years, have impressed with their stability and squad quality. Despite being newcomers in a competitive league, they have retained a strong core of players capable of competing at the top level. Over the past five matches, the Black and Greens have lost only once, demonstrating their ability to remain consistent over the course of the season.

The home side also holds a favourable recent record against Juventus, having won the last two encounters at the Mapei Stadium. This history will give Sassuolo confidence as they prepare to face a team determined to recover from recent setbacks.

For Juventus, the visit represents an opportunity to reassert itself and halt any doubts created by the draw with Lecce. The Bianconeri will need to combine focus, tactical discipline and attacking efficiency to overcome a side that has proven difficult to beat at home. Fans will be watching closely to see if Juventus can break the recent pattern and secure a positive result.

With Sassuolo performing strongly on their own turf and Juventus aiming to regain form, the fixture promises to be a competitive and closely contested encounter, raising the question of whether the Black and Greens can claim a third successive home victory against the Bianconeri.