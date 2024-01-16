Juventus will go to within two points of league leaders Inter Milan with a win over Sassuolo this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to do the job.

Juventus have to win this game, Inter are already five points ahead and that sort of lead, if maintained, would be hard for Juve to overcome, whereas victory today would put the pressure back on Inter and there is every reason to feel confident that Allegri and his boys will get the job done.

For starters, Sassuolo are not a good team, yes, they play some entertaining football but they are just a few points above the relegation zone and they have a very poor away record,

However, Juve cannot be complacent, shock results happen all the time and Sassuolo have inflicted the odd defeat on the big boys in the past.

That said, as long as Juve plays to their level they really should be winning this game.