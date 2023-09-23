In-form Juventus will look to prolong their impressive start to the Serie A season this afternoon against Sassuolo and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to start the game.

Juventus have won three and drawn one of their four league matches so far, and sit in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Inter Milan. They will be confident of maintaining their unbeaten run against a Sassuolo side that has struggled for form this season.

The Neroverdi have won only one of their four league matches and are currently in 17th place. They lost their last match 4-2 to Frosinone and will be keen to bounce back against Juventus.

Juventus are the favourites to win this match, but Sassuolo are a dangerous side and will be looking to cause an upset. However, Juve has the better squad and should be able to get the three points.

