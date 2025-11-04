Luciano Spalletti will make his European debut as the manager of Juventus when he leads the team against Sporting Club tonight, and this is the side he has selected.

Juventus team v Sporting

The Bianconeri have struggled to start their European campaign as strongly as they would have hoped, having yet to register a win in their Champions League matches so far. After two draws and one defeat, the team will be eager to secure three points, and their supporters will feel confident that victory is possible.

Juventus possess some of the finest players on the continent in their current squad, making it reasonable to expect better results. However, Spalletti and his players understand that talent alone is not enough; consistent performance on the pitch is required to achieve the desired outcomes. A disciplined approach, focus, and determination will be essential if Juve are to improve their position in the group stage and restore faith among their fans.

Sporting Club represent a formidable challenge and will not make it easy for Juventus to secure a home win. The Portuguese side has performed strongly in Europe this season, winning two of their three matches, and they will enter the Allianz Stadium confident in their ability to extend that record. Their only defeat in the Champions League came during a visit to Napoli, suggesting they are capable of competing with top-level opposition away from home. Juventus must therefore approach the game with concentration and strategy if they are to break Sporting’s rhythm and claim the points.

History may offer some reassurance for the Bianconeri, as in the last four European encounters between the two teams, Juventus have won every home match and have not suffered a defeat. This record could provide a psychological boost, reinforcing the team’s confidence in front of their supporters. Spalletti will be aware, however, that past success does not guarantee present results, and his side must demonstrate quality and cohesion to secure a positive outcome.

Juventus’ fans are optimistic that Spalletti’s leadership will provide the tactical direction needed to achieve victory and turn around their European fortunes. With determination, organisation, and clinical finishing, the Bianconeri have every opportunity to triumph against Sporting Club.