Champions League football is back this evening and Juventus welcome Stuttgart to the Allianz Stadium and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected to claim a third consecutive win in the competition.

Motta’s side comes into this match brimming with confidence after a thrilling 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in their last Champions League outing with just ten men following the sending off of Michele di Gregorio. Dusan Vlahovic was the hero for Juventus, netting a brace to secure the win. The Bianconeri currently sit seventh in the league standing with six points from two matches.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, have struggled to find their footing in the competition. The German side earned their first point of the campaign in a 1-1 draw against Sparta Praha, with Enzo Millot getting on the scoresheet. Sebastian Hoeness’ men are winless in their last four games across all competitions and occupy the 25th spot in the group table

Juventus have been in excellent form, winning four and drawing two of their last six matches in all competitions. They’ve scored 11 goals while conceding just four during this period.

Stuttgart’s recent results have been mixed, with one win, three draws, and two losses in their last six outings. They’ve scored 10 goals but have been vulnerable defensively, conceding 12.

Given Juventus’ strong home record and Stuttgart’s away struggles, the Bianconeri will be favoured to continue their perfect start to the Champions League campaign. However, Stuttgart’s ability to find the net means this could be an entertaining encounter in Turin.

It would be no surprise to see another high-scoring game against German opponents, especially with Gleison Bremer missing, however, all things considered, Juventus will be disappointed if they do not secure all three points this evening.

