The first Turin derby of the season and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to secure the bragging rights and all three points.

Juventus has shown their resilience in this Serie A campaign, capturing the fourth spot in the standings with 14 points from seven matches. Over their last six league matches, Juventus has secured three wins, shared points in two draws, and experienced one defeat.

The recent goalless draw against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium was a testament to their defensive strengths, as they kept one of Serie A’s potent attacking forces at bay. Despite failing to find the back of the net themselves, Juventus demonstrated their ability to hold firm against formidable opposition.

On the other side of the derby divide, Torino finds themselves in the tenth position with nine points from seven matches. Their recent form tells a story of a team seeking stability and consistency as they strive to climb up the Serie A ladder.

Torino’s last six league matches have yielded two wins, two draws, and two losses. While they have demonstrated instances of good play, they have also encountered moments of struggle. The goalless draw against Verona in their most recent match highlighted their ability to grind out results and they will not be so easy to break down.

That said, it will be a huge disappointment in Juve does not leave the Allianz Stadium with all three points.