Juventus visit Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this evening and this is the side that Thiago Motta has selected.

This fierce rivalry transcends mere points, with local pride and bragging rights at stake for both sets of supporters. Juventus enter the derby in a peculiar position. Despite remaining unbeaten in Serie A this season, they find themselves in fifth place, outside the coveted Champions League spots. The Bianconeri’s campaign has been marred by an astonishing eleven draws, hampering their title aspirations. Their most recent league outing, a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina, epitomises their frustrating season – undefeated yet underperforming.

Motta faces mounting pressure to transform draws into wins and reignite Juventus’ championship challenge. The Old Lady’s away form, however, provides a glimmer of hope. They boast an impressive 12-match unbeaten streak on the road, stretching back to March 2024.

For Torino, this derby presents an opportunity to end nearly a decade of disappointment against their city rivals. The Granata last tasted victory in this fixture in April 2015, a statistic that weighs heavily on their supporters. Under Paolo Vanoli’s guidance, Torino started the season promisingly but has struggled to maintain momentum.

Currently sitting 11th in the table, Torino’s recent form has been underwhelming. A goalless draw against Parma extended their winless run to three matches, leaving them 11 points adrift of the European qualification spots.

The historical context of this derby heavily favours Juventus. The Bianconeri have lost just once in their last 36 encounters with Torino, winning 27 times. Moreover, Juventus have kept clean sheets in their last three derbies, showcasing their defensive prowess in this fixture.

As the teams prepare to face off, Juventus will be eager to replicate their 2-0 victory from earlier this season. However, with their propensity for draws and Torino’s determination to upset the odds, this derby promises to be a closely contested affair. The Bianconeri’s unbeaten record will be put to the test against a Torino side desperate to rewrite recent history and secure a memorable victory for their passionate fanbase.