Juventus travel across town to play local rivals Torino and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Juventus heads into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fiorentina, ending a four-match winless streak in Serie A and solidifying their third-place position with 62 points from 31 matches.

Meanwhile, Torino finds themselves in ninth place with 44 points, but a recent 3-2 defeat to Empoli halted their four-match unbeaten streak.

Juventus has dominated this fixture in recent years, boasting an unbeaten streak of 17 Serie A matches against Torino (13 wins, 4 draws). Torino will be eager to secure their first league victory against the Bianconeri since April 2015, as Juventus has outscored them 35-12 during this period.

Torino has been strong at home this season, recording seven wins, six draws, and only two losses in 15 Serie A home matches, so they will not be easy to beat in their stadium.

This will no doubt be a tough game but Juve is back in form, well sort of and hopefully they will pick up all three points today and claim local bragging rights.