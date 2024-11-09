The Derby della Mole returns to the Allianz Stadium this evening as Juventus host local rivals Torino and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

Juventus enter the derby in solid if unspectacular form under new manager Motta. The Old Lady remains the only undefeated side in Serie A after 11 matches, though their six draws have left them in 6th place with 21 points. Most recently, Juve secured a 2-0 away victory against Udinese, extending their unbeaten start to the season.

In contrast, Torino arrives at the Allianz Stadium during a concerning slump. The Granata have lost four of their last five league matches, including a 1-0 home defeat to Fiorentina last weekend. This poor run of form has seen them slide to 10th in the table on 14 points.

Recent history heavily favours Juventus in this fixture. Juve are unbeaten in their last 18 Serie A matches against Torino, winning 13 and drawing 5. The Bianconeri have dominated this rivalry, outscoring their city rivals 35-12 during this impressive unbeaten streak.

Torino’s last league victory in the Derby della Mole came back in April 2015, highlighting the scale of the task facing Paolo Vanoli’s men. However, the most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last season.

Juventus boast an impressive home record this season, remaining unbeaten at the Allianz Stadium with 2 wins and 4 draws from 6 matches. The Old Lady are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in front of their own fans, dating back to February.

Torino’s away form has been less convincing. They have collected just 7 points from a possible 18 on their travels this term, losing their last 3 consecutive away fixtures.