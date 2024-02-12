As per usual this is a must-win game for Juventus against Udinese and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to get all three points.

Inter Milan is seven points clear of Juventus in the standings with both sides having played 23 games so you can see what the repercussions would be if Juve does not pick up all three points, it would make the title race a dead rubber.

However, if Juve reduces the points gap to four it would keep some pressure on Inter, albeit a small amount but it is better than giving them a free pass to the Scudetto.

Udinese will not be walkovers, they need the points desperately as well, they are 17th, just one spot above the relegation zone and teams in that position tend to fight for their lives.

That said, Juve is at home, they are the much better team and it is unthinkable that they do not beat a side that is 34 points below them.