Juventus are set to welcome Udinese in Serie A tonight, seeking to end a worrying run of eight consecutive matches without a victory. This is the team selected to put a halt to that terrible run.

Juve team v Udinese

The recent period has been particularly challenging for the Turin side, culminating in the sacking of their manager after a string of disappointing results. The decision to make a change reflects the urgency felt within the club to restore momentum. Under the guidance of an interim coach, the players will now be expected to express themselves more freely and respond with improved performances on the pitch.

There has been no clear indication that former manager Igor Tudor lost the support of the dressing room prior to his dismissal, but the lack of results ultimately made his position untenable. The players themselves will acknowledge their share of responsibility for the team’s struggles, and tonight’s encounter offers them a platform to make a statement.

A victory would not only end their winless streak but could also help rebuild trust between the supporters and the squad. Juventus remain one of Italy’s most successful and followed clubs, yet recent displays have lacked conviction and creativity. The expectation at the Allianz Stadium will be for a renewed sense of determination, discipline, and energy as the team attempts to rediscover its winning formula.

Udinese enter the match in far better form, having won two and lost only one of their last five league fixtures. They are currently unbeaten in three consecutive matches and are level on points with Juventus in the table. This consistency has given them confidence, and they will view this fixture as an opportunity to claim a significant away victory.

Udinese have fond memories of visiting Turin after defeating Juventus last year, though the hosts have since won the last two encounters between the sides. That record will motivate the Bianconeri to continue their dominance and put an end to their recent slump.