Juventus and Venezia are set to clash at the Allianz Stadium this evening and this is the side that Thiago Motta has announced.

The Bianconeri remain unbeaten after 15 matches and sit sixth in the table with 27 points. Their recent form has been characterised by a series of draws, including a 2-2 result against Bologna in their last league outing.

Despite their domestic struggles to convert draws into wins, Juventus received a significant boost midweek with a stunning 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League. This result is likely to inject confidence into the squad as they return to Serie A action.

Juventus’ defensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy this season. They have conceded the fewest goals in the league and boast the most clean sheets with 10 in 15 matches. The Bianconeri’s attack is spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic, who leads the team with six goals, placing him among the top scorers in Serie A this season.

On the other hand, Venezia finds themselves in a precarious position, rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points. The Lagunari have struggled to adapt to life in Serie A following their promotion last season, winning only twice and failing to secure a victory in their last five matches.

Venezia’s away form has been particularly concerning, with the team yet to win on the road this season. They currently hold the unwanted record of the worst away defensive record in the league, having conceded 17 goals in their travels.

Historically, this fixture heavily favours Juventus. The Bianconeri have won 10 of their last 12 Serie A encounters with Venezia, with the Lagunari’s last victory in Turin dating back to April 1962.

As Juventus look to build on their midweek European success and climb the Serie A standings, Venezia faces an uphill battle to secure a positive result and kickstart their fight against relegation.