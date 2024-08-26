Juventus got off to a winning start last week, and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected to extend their strong start to the season.

This evening’s opponents, Verona, also got off to a brilliant start, beating Napoli 3-0. They will no doubt be feeling confident about taking down another major Serie A side.

A win for either team this evening would take them to the top of the table, and depending on the result of the Cagliari-Como game, a draw could even see them go joint top. This should serve as an incentive for both sides to avoid losing.

However, despite Verona’s strong performance last week, Juventus are expected to secure all three points. They have the better players, and as long as they can adapt to Motta’s style and tactics, Juve fans should be optimistic about a second consecutive win.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the lineup Motta has selected and what you predict the final score will be.