Juventus need to get back to winning ways and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to achieve that.

Juve has dropped seven points in their last three Serie A games and now find themselves ten points behind Inter Milan and while the Scudetto is probably beyond the reach of Allegri’s men, there is still the top four to play for and therefore they must leave with all three points today.

Verona is in a relegation fight and with home advantage will be keen to put in a performance and get something from the game.

That said, if Juventus play to their abilities they should be winning this game but that was said against Empoli and Udinese and look what happened then.

There can be no excuses today, Juve has to win or they could soon find themselves battling it out to remain in the top four sooner than they thought.